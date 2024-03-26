A 19-year-old loading boy, Mohammed Samed has been arrested by the Bole Police for stealing two bags of cashew in the Savannah region.

Mohammed is said to have hidden the the stolen cashew in an uncompleted building near a judge’s resident in Bole.

However, the judge who became suspicious of the suspect’s action after sighting him in the uncompleted building gave him a hot chase.

He was apprehended and handed over to the Police while his accomplice absconded and is currently on the run.

Mohammed is expected to be arranged before the Bole District Magistrate court on Wednesday.

