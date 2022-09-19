A 20-year-old student of the National Vocational Training Institute (NVTI) at Bole in the Savannah Region has escaped a kidnap attempt.

The suspects, according to him, kidnapped him from his school premises during supper on Sunday.

Narrating his ordeal in an interview with Adom News‘ Rebecca Nantomah, the victim said the suspects hit him on his neck, making him unconscious.

He woke up and found himself at the Bole royal cemetery only for the two men to ask for a number they can call to demand ransom.

However, he called his schoolmates to tell them about the incident and upon suspicion he [the victim] might have called for help, one of the suspects went to check who it may be.

This he saw as an opportunity to run for his life, leading to a tussle between him and the second suspect who he managed to overpower and run back to his school.

The principal of Bole NVTI, Alhassan Salifu, speaking about the incident said students are now living in fear as they sometimes go out of the school’s premises in search of water.

He has, therefore, appealed to the government to heighten security and police patrol around the school.