The Sehwi Magistrate court, presided over by his worship Lawrence Buenor Bue, has remanded the chief of Sehwi Elubo, Nana Anim Baffour and his brother Kwadwo Affi into one-week custody over alleged involvement in illegal mining.

Nana Baffour and Kwadwo Affi were arrested on Friday following a police investigation of a video that circulated on social media showing illegal mining activities in some rooms, and compound houses of the town.

The two suspects have been charged with two counts; conspiracy to commit a crime to writ mining and mining without a license.

They are expected to reappear before the court on September 26, 2022.