The Magistrate of the Nkroful District Court has reportedly relocated from her official bungalow due to the disturbing activities of illegal miners close by.

This was contained in a letter signed by the Regional Administrative Officer in the Western Region, Diana Naana Asiam.

“The ongoing mining at the back of the bungalow is affecting her health as the galamsey takes place during day and night depriving her of the needed rest/sleep. Also, the chemicals used in the mining activities and the noise from the area are having an impact on her health.

“The galamsey activities ongoing pose a great threat to her life as there have been series of clashes involving the operators within the area,” part of a letter, addressed to the Ellembelle District Assembly, read.

The letter noted several complaints about the situation which is threatening her health have fallen on deaf ears.

“There was assurance from the Assembly that the galamsey activities would be stopped and the Assembly would also provide needed security and environment for the Magistrate. However, the situation has gotten worse,” it added.

Read the full letter below: