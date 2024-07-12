Contractors working on the four bypasses along the Accra-Kumasi Highway are encountering significant challenges due to a large, uncovered pit left by illegal miners also known as galamsey, in the project areas.

These pits are causing substantial delays, as contractors must navigate swampy terrain exacerbated by heavy rains.

The government has initiated the construction of four bypasses at Osino, Anyinam, Enyiresi, and Konongo to alleviate congestion and reduce the high incidence of accidents on the Kumasi-Accra Highway.

The projects cover 11.6 kilometers at Osino, 6.1 kilometers at Anyinam, 10.6 kilometers at Enyiresi, and 13.5 kilometers for the Konongo bypass.

Despite the potential benefits, the progress of these projects is hindered by the aftermath of illegal mining activities. Close to the Osino and Anyinam sites, miners have left pits uncovered, creating hazardous and swampy conditions that are difficult to manage, especially during the rainy season.

The situation is similarly problematic at the Konongo bypass site, where contractors are struggling to fill the swampy areas with boulders to stabilize the ground.

These issues significantly impede the construction timeline and increase the complexity of the work.

In addition to the physical challenges posed by the pits and swampy areas, the consulting firm for the Osino bypass, STIM Limited, has identified other issues.

Team leader Dolittle Kwaku Sintim-Aboagye in a media interview highlighted that compensation payments to affected parties and adverse rainfall are also affecting the project’s progress.

“We have some mining companies and they have their terrace ponds and our alignments go through these terrace ponds so it is either we shift the ponds or go through them and we decided to go through them and that meant the mining companies must decommission these terrace ponds and that is also taking some time, and it is affecting us.

“Again, this place is a farming area and so there are compensation issues but the Ghana Highways Authority and the ministry are helping us. And also, the rains have become more severe than usual and that is affecting us.”

Despite these obstacles, the completion of the bypasses is crucial. Once finished, these projects are expected to significantly reduce travel time along the highway, enhancing safety and efficiency for commuters.

