Black Queens coach, Nora Hauptle says the team is determined to regain its status as Africa’s leading team and excel on international stage.

Under the leadership of the Swiss coach, who took charge in January 2023, the senior national women’s team has made remarkable progress, securing ten consecutive victories before experiencing two defeats.

Addressing the media in Tokyo ahead of their friendly match against Japan on Saturday, July 13, 2024, Hauptle highlighted the importance of assessing the team’s current performance against a challenging opponent like Japan.

“Our mission is to get back to number one in Africa because, in previous women’s tournaments, the Black Queens have been very successful, as seen in 1999, 2003, and 2007,” she stated, according to the Ghana FA website.

“The team qualified for the World Cup at some point, and we want to return to that level.”

“We are back in the Women’s African Cup of Nations, which is a huge achievement. As a team, it is important for us to measure ourselves against the top ten teams in the world,” she added.

The match is set to begin at 06:24 GMT at the Go Go Curry Stadium in Kanazawa, Ishikawa.