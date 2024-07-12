Carlos Alcaraz is one win away from defending his Wimbledon title after clinching a comeback victory over Daniil Medvedev to reach Sunday’s final.

Fifth seed Medvedev was attempting to avenge last year’s semi-final defeat when he fell in straight sets to the Spaniard.

But after faltering at the start of a thrilling sequel, Alcaraz soon bounced back to wrap up a 6-7 (1-7) 6-3 6-4 6-4 win.

The 21-year-old stretched out his arms and let out a roar when Medvedev fired wide on the first match point.

He will play seven-time champion Novak Djokovic in what will be a repeat of the 2023 showpiece after the Serb beat Lorenzo Musetti in the other last-four tie.

“It will be a good day for Spanish people as well,” Alcaraz said of Sunday, with Spain due to take on England in the Euro 2024 final later in the day.

That led to the Centre Court crowd briefly – and jokingly – booing him for hinting at his allegiance.

Smiling, the three-time major winner, added: “I didn’t say Spain are going to win – but I say it will be a fun, fun day.”

Alcaraz could become just the ninth man in the Open era to retain the Wimbledon title – after Djokovic, Rod Laver, John Newcombe, Bjorn Borg, John McEnroe, Boris Becker, Pete Sampras and Roger Federer.

It’s also his chance to win back-to-back titles at Roland Garros and SW19 – a rare accomplishment completed by his hero Rafael Nadal in both 2008 and 2010, and achieved most recently by Djokovic in 2021.