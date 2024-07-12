George Boateng, the brother of the late Lois Abena Koranteng, a 24-year-old graduate of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), has revealed why the family waited for a month before going public with the news of his sister’s death.

Speaking exclusively on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, George expressed his displeasure over the slow-paced investigation into the tragic incident.

Lois, a petroleum engineering graduate, passed away on June 7, 2024.

Following her death, the family took to social media to voice their frustration about the Police’s failure to make any arrests.

According to George, the Police autopsy report conducted at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital has been concealed from the family.

“The Police claim they are holding the report to assist in their investigations,” he said.

Appealing to the Police to expedite the investigation, George said his sister’s case had been sidelined.

“This process has been delayed, we waited because the hotel people were playing with us. The hotel management never took us seriously.”

He added that the hotel informed them the CCTV was faulty.

“When we asked the Police, they refused to pay attention to us until a month had passed, so we decided to post on social media for the public to know” he said.

