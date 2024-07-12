Residents of Tema Community 25, Kpone, Prampram, Gulf City, and commuters on the Tema to Aflao road have protested against heavy traffic congestion, and are demanding the completion of the abandoned road expansion project.

President Akufo-Addo broke the ground on October 25, 2020, to upgrade the dual carriageway to international standards, including 10 lanes—six on the motorway and four for local traffic.

However, residents claim that four years later, no significant progress has been made. They are demanding the immediate recall of the contractor to the site, as the delay is negatively impacting their lives.

Speaking to JoyNews, the organisers noted that the road is in a deplorable state, severely affecting local businesses. They also mentioned that frequent accidents occur on the road.

“Closure of shops and businesses due to the immense traffic; loss of lives as witnessed by the tragic death of a grandma, a former MP, who died here in traffic because she could not move to the hospital.”

“We urge the government to immediately recall the contractor to complete the road project and provide a timeline for the completion of the road rehabilitation. Ensure the safety of commuters and residents” they noted in their petition.

Some residents say they sometimes stay in traffic for three hours and more.

