Former Black Stars trainer, Herve Renard has praised the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) as a superior tournament to the European Championship.

While the ongoing Euros in Germany have faced criticism from fans and media alike, Renard, who formerly coached Saudi Arabia, highlighted the unpredictability of AFCON compared to the Euros.

“Euro is no less than the Africa Cup of Nations. In the Euros, from the beginning you know at least four or five teams that can win the trophy, but in Africa, all the teams are capable of winning the trophy,” he said, according to bsnsports.com.ng.

“You can be surprised by the results too. Big nations are beaten by the lesser ones. For me, AFCON has a lot of fever and it’s so interesting with many shocks. Many people love it,” he added.

Renard has an impressive track record, having managed the Zambia national team to victory in the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations, and repeating the feat in 2015 with the Ivory Coast, making him the first coach to win the AFCON with two different teams.

He also coached Morocco in the 2018 World Cup.

Renard served as the physical trainer for the Black Stars under former coach Claude Le Roy.