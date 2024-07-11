The family of a 24-year-old woman who allegedly drowned at the CrisLord Palace Hotel in the Western Region is urging the Police to conduct a thorough investigation, suspecting foul play in her death.

Lois Abena Koranteng, 24, checked into the hotel on June 7, 2024, with her boss and another company staff member.

Tragically, she was discovered dead in the hotel’s pool the following morning.

Alexander Abbey, the uncle of the deceased, Lois Abena Koranteng, shared with JoyNews that the circumstances surrounding her death are unusual, prompting their call for a swift and comprehensive inquiry.

“If you consider the circumstances, she is an excellent swimmer. Moreover, she is not the type to expose herself, yet the picture sent to me showed her in just a bra and underwear. Lois would never go to the pool dressed like that; she would wear something that covers her body. This discrepancy raises our suspicions, and we don’t trust the investigation team in Takoradi,” Mr Abbey explained.

He also mentioned that while he does not suspect anyone specifically, he finds it concerning that there has been a lack of communication and progress report from the police.

“In any incident, the investigating officers should provide updates on their progress, but we haven’t received any information from the police. Furthermore, no arrests have been made. The hotel involved should be forthcoming with information, especially since Lois’s phone and laptop were with the supervisor and not the police until we filed a complaint. The police commander then decided to retrieve the devices from the supervisor. If foul play is confirmed, those responsible must be held accountable,” he stated.