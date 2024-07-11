Some residents of Tema Community 25 and its environs, including Dahwenya, Kpone, Savannah, and Peace Be in the Greater Accra region, have been forced to quit their jobs due to heavy daily rush-hour traffic.

They claim majority have lost their jobs for constantly reporting late to work.

Some mothers have also resigned from work because they cannot take their children to school on time and go to work

As a result, they are planning a protest on Friday July 12 to express their grievances to the government.

Several people who have lost their jobs shared their plight on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Thursday.

They said the situation is affecting the socio-economic conditions in the area.

The traffic, which primarily builds up between the TT Brothers and Dawhenya stretch, leaves motorists on the road for hours. It has even worsened due to a suspended construction project on the highway.

Frana Awuni, the convener of Friday’s protest said all efforts to get the authorities to address their situation have failed.

She announced that, they will gather tomorrow, march, and present their petition to the Assembly.

Frana Awuni called on all affected individuals to join the march to signal their grievances to the authorities.

