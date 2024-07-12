Black Queens coach, Nora Häuptle is anticipating a challenging match against Japan in their upcoming friendly.

The Ghanaian team will face Japan at the Go Go Curry Stadium in Kanazawa, Ishikawa, on Saturday.

Speaking to the press, the Swiss coach discussed her team’s readiness for the game while acknowledging Japan’s high calibre.

“We know Japan were World Champions in 2011, and are currently ranked number seven in the World and for us, this is a high-class team,” she said as reported by the Ghana FA website.

“The opposition they provide is exactly what we want so as to improve in different areas such as ball possession. We also need to be smart in defence because Japan is very excellent on the ball in good transitioning moments and they observe their opponents very well.”

Häuptle emphasized that the Black Queens will approach the game with a strategic and clever game plan.

“We will present a smart game plan by trying to surprise our opponents a little bit and we are really going to see how we end tomorrow’s game”, she added.

The match is set to kick off at 06:24 GMT.