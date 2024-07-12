The National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Anyaa Sowutuom, Emmanuel Adotey Allotey, has pledged to focus on community development and human capital enhancement if elected in the December elections.

Speaking on Ekosii Sen Constituency Watch on Friday, Mr. Allotey highlighted his contributions to the constituency, emphasizing the installation of boreholes in all electoral areas and annual initiatives to help the youth secure employment.

“My focus is on developing the communities and human capital. We have dug boreholes in all the electoral areas. Every year, we help the youth get jobs. Having worked as a General Manager in a Finance company, leading over a thousand people across 75 branches, I have the capacity to lead Anyaa Sowutuom effectively,” he said.

He praised the NDC’s contributions to the area, noting that under Presidents Atta Mills and Mahama, the party built a bus terminal and a polyclinic.

Mr. Allotey described as “abysmal” the NPP’s performance in the constituency over the past 20 years.

He urged the ruling party to take a step back to allow the NDC to address the needs of Anyaa Sowutuom.

“The people are not happy with what the NPP has done. It’s time for a change, and the NDC is ready to fix Anyaa Sowutuom,” he added.

