The President of the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), Angel Carbonu, is not impressed by the withdrawal of Rock City Hotel from the bid to purchase 60% of SSNIT’s stake in four hotels.

This comes after Organised Labour announced a nationwide strike over the development.

The decision of the National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA) to grant Rock City Hotel leeway to proceed with the process after consideration was the straw that broke the camel’s back.

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) indicated that, the deal is not in the interest of Ghanaians.

As health workers and judicial services hinted at withdrawing services in support of the strike, the management of Rock City Hotel said the negative reaction leaves them with no option but to pull out.

In a statement on Friday, the hotel’s management indicated that “Flowing from all the commentary monitored and the undue negativity that has attended this commentary, we feel you have not done enough to engage all your stakeholders, leading to perceptions that we don’t want to be associated with our brand.”

“We believe that such negativity is not only injurious to our brand but also jeopardises the success of the investment we intend to make in these hotels.”

On the back of this, Rock City has informed SSNIT “of our decision to withdraw our bid and discontinue our pursuit of this investment opportunity.”

But Angel Carbonu believes that Rock City’s withdrawal does not hold any weight.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Top Story, he indicated that the only development that will stop the strike is when SSNIT entirely abrogates plans to sell off the four hotels. Right after organised labour made the announcement, the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) initiated actions to get its members to lay down their tools starting Monday, July 15. In a statement, the association said it will start by withdrawing Out Patient Department (OPD) services from July 15 to 17. This will be followed by emergency services from July 18 to July 21.

From July 2022, the hospitals will see a total withdrawal of all their services.

The Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana also directed all workers not to report to work from Monday, July 15, 2024, until demands are met.

At the press conference today, the TUC argued that the sale of SSNIT’s stake to Rock City Hotel was not in the best interest of Ghanaian workers; therefore, SSNIT must terminate the deal.