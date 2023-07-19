

Thousands of residents in six communities in the Jomoro Municipality of the Western Region who were displaced by floods have received relief items and various sums of monies from their Member of Parliament, Dorcas Affo-Toffey.

The communities are Nzulezu, Elubo, Ghana Nungua, Cocoa Town, Nsuano, and Zongo Community in Elubo. Also affected were basic schools, especially the Nzulezu Primary School.

The school was destroyed by the floods, affecting pupils, since teaching and learning were halted.

Some residents at Nzulezu have been evacuated on boats to Beyin, a nearby community in the area, to seek shelter.

The community, which is entirely made up of stilts and houses over 500 inhabitants, almost submerged after it rained continuously for seven days.

Property worth thousands of Ghana cedis were destroyed in these communities.

The MP was at these six communities to assess the extent of damage to the residents and property and sympathized with the victims.

Madam Affo-Toffey, apart from the relief items to all these communities, also donated an amount of money to them.

Residents in Nzulezu received an amount of GH¢10,000 to be used to resolve the unsanitary situation due to the floods.

Madam Affo-Toffey, in an interview with the media, said “It’s all about education, zoning and planning because elsewhere, before someone would build, you have to go to the Town and Country Planning Department to seek approval and permit.

“They will ensure the buildings are built in a place that would not disrupt running water. What we can say for now is for them to stop indiscriminate dumping of refuse. We have a long way to go but I am sure with time, things will change,” the MP.

Madam Affo-Toffey added that “provisions are being made to support those who do not have places to sleep. These places are flood zones areas so there is nothing that could be done.”

The Abusuapayin of Nzulezu, Abizi Kojo, also revealed that the walk-ways and toilet facilities which are used by tourists have also been destroyed.

He, therefore, called on the Tourism Ministry and the Ghana Tourist Board to urgently help in fixing their slipways and the tourist toilet facility since despite the flooding, the community is still receiving tourists.

