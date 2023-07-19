Nsoatreman FC has appointed Maxwell Konadu as the new head coach ahead of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

The veteran Ghanaian coach has signed a two-year deal with the side.

The former Asante Kotoko head trainer has joined Nsoatreman FC after parting ways with Legon Cities.

He has replaced Abubakar Mumuni Sokpari who has resigned from his role as the head coach.

Mumuni Sokpari tendered his resignation letter to the management of the club on Monday ahead of the upcoming league season.

The 49-year-old took over the coaching role at Nsoatreman in January this year, helping the club to retain their top-flight status at the end of the 2022-23 campaign.

The former Wa All Stars coach guided Nsoatreman to the semi-finals of the Ghana FA, where they lost 3-2 to King Faisal Babes.

Maxwell Konadu, however, will be hoping to improve the side due to vast experience having worked with the Black Stars and the national U-23 side.