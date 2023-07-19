The Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Samuel Dubik Mahama, says he has given up on finding the company’s stolen vehicles.

According to him, his outfit has been assisting the Police service to locate and retrieve the vehicles.

Mr Mahama who was updating the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament on the progress of the investigation into the robbery incident, added that his Director of Legal Affairs made contact with the Police about four months ago to ascertain the status of the investigation.

“We have reported the matter to the police. We have assisted the police in their investigations. They are going to wrap up and then advise us accordingly.”

“Where I sit as the Managing Director, I’ll just say I am not looking forward to receiving those vehicles again. I’m just waiting for the final report of the Ghana Police Service on the matter,” he said.

Briefing the Committee on how the vehicles got stolen, the ECG Managing Director said that “the full investigative report is not here but it was taken from the person at gunpoint …at different times, not all at the same time.”

Mr Mahama noted that none of the drivers involved in the robbery incident got injured.

He, however, told the Committee that he is certain that the drivers are still employees of the company but are not assigned to drive.

Commenting on whether it was coincidental for all three vehicles to be snatched at gunpoint, Mr Mahama said, “It didn’t happen on the same day, it happened around different times. There’s time-space in different locations. I think two of them were at gunpoint, and one, the vehicle was parked at home.”

Background

Three vehicles belonging to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) were snatched at gunpoint in the Ashanti region.

The vehicles, including a Toyota Landcruiser, were stolen by gunmen under strange circumstances.

The separate incidents that took place last year are yet to be solved by the Police.

