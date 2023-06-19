Over 14 communities in the Jomoro Constituency of the Western Region are benefiting from the reshaping of their deplorable roads by the Member of Parliament (MP), Dorcas Affo-Toffey.

According to her, the move is to make the four-kilometer road which leads to faming communities accessible to cummuters.

The communities include Asempanaye, New Kabenlasuazo, Nawule , Bonyere, Ezinlibo, Ndumsuazo, Takinta, Old Kabenlasuazo, Egbazo, Edobo, Atwebanso, Adusuazo, Ekpu and Half Assini.

These communities, known mainly for cocoa production and other food products, serve as the food baskets in the region and nationally.

Due to the deplorable state of roads, farm produce go waste, pregnant women and the sick struggle plying the road to seek medical care.

According to residents, for decades constant calls on successive MPs and governments to fix the road have proved futile.

The constituents vowed to retain the MP for her efforts to ease their stress in her first term in office.

ALSO READ: