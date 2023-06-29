Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, the Member of Parliament (MP) representing Ellembelle, has made a visit to areas within his constituency that have been severely affected by flooding.

The heavy rains in the region, particularly in Sanzule, Old Bakanta, Atuabo, and Salman, have resulted in numerous homes being submerged in floodwaters.

Taking to Twitter, Buah shared that he personally inspected the flood-stricken areas yesterday in order to gain a firsthand understanding of the devastating impact caused by the recent torrential downpours.

During his visit, he also provided relief items to assist the residents who have been adversely affected by the flooding.

Buah, who also serves as the Deputy Minority Leader, assured the affected constituents that additional crucial aid and support would be forthcoming.

He emphasized the importance of conducting a comprehensive assessment to determine the extent of the damage and facilitate the necessary measures to restore normalcy in the affected areas.

Below is his tweet:

Yesterday, I visited flood-affected areas at Sanzule, Old Bakanta, Atuabo, and Salman in the Ellembele District to have an on-the-spot assessment of the devastating impact of the flood which was occasioned by the recent torrential rains.



I donated some relief items to cushion… pic.twitter.com/9Qy60SZRtp — Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah (@ArmahKofiBuah) June 29, 2023

