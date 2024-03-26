The Black Stars of Ghana has been held to a 2-2 drawn game against Uganda on Tuesday evening.

Otto Addo’s side clashed with the Cranes of Uganda at the Stade de Marrakesh in their final friendly game in the March international window.

Having suffered a 2-1 defeat against Nigeria in their first game last weekend, the Black Stars were hoping to record their first win after their abysmal performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

Despite taking the lead twice against the Ugandan side, the Black Stars were unable to hold on to their advantage, conceding twice.

The Black Stars scored after just six minutes into the first half. Defender Jerome Opoku found the back of the net with a header after meeting a well-taken corner kick from Jordan Ayew.

Although Ghana continued to dominate the game, Uganda managed to come in strong and restored parity through a penalty kick converted by Steven Mukwala.

Before the halftime break, Jordan Ayew scored from 12 yards to make it 2-1 for the Black Stars in the first half.

In a pulsating second half, the Black Stars conceded in the last 10 minutes as Uganda forced the match to end in a 2-2 draw.

The Black Stars will now turn their attention to their 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic in June later this year.