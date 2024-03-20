The National Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Salam Mustapha, has said losing the December general elections is not an option for his party.

According to him, they are working assiduously to retain power to continue to good works of President Akufo-Addo.

The NPP Youth leader also highlighted that, they have put in place adequate measures for a resounding victory of the party.

Salam Mustapha is very confident of his party’s victory, adding that they will beat the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to win more seats in Parliament.

“Well beat the NDC to majority seats in Parliament. We are working diligently to make sure this happens. We have corrected all our mistakes in 2020. I’m overly confident that NPP is going to win the elections by hook or crook. Losing is not an option because the stakes are high,” he said in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday.

The NPP National Youth Organizer called on NPP youth to join the collective efforts for the advancement of the party’s goals.

“I’m extremely prepared. I have launched the national youth wing campaign in the Upper West region and we have made an impact. The youth should understand that this is not just about me but for all of us who want the party to succeed,” he added.

