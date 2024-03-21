The National Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Salam Mustapha, has appealed to Ghanaians to support its flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to enhance the country’s internet infrastructure and minimize future disruptions.

Expressing empathy for the difficulties faced by businesses due to recent internet challenges, Mustapha reassured the business community that the government is fully committed to swiftly addressing these challenges.

In a released statement, he stressed the importance of collaborative endeavors in overcoming obstacles and striving towards a promising future for all.

Below is Salam Mustapha’s full statement

