National Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Salam Mustapha, has called for calm among supporters of aspiring presidential candidates.

He stated the party must be united after the internal elections in order to emerge victorious in the 2024 general election.

“If we continue on this part of respect, decorum campaign it will help the NPP. We do not want a case where after the elections the party will split. We need unity, so we all should accord each other respect while campaigning.

“We want to see leaders of the campaign teams of Alan and Bawumia coexisting peacefully so the supporters can understand that they’re not at loggerheads. It’s not about trading insults, tension, or bitterness which does not help us as a party. At the end of the day, anyone who emerges victorious has won for the party as a whole,” he said on Accra-based Peace FM.

Ten flagbearer hopefuls have been vetted by the ruling party to contest in a Super Delegates Congress on August 26 where the first five aspirants will move unto the presidential primary in November.

However, campaign team members of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and former Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen who are the frontrunners of the race have been at each other’s necks in recent times.

