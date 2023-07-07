

Professor of Political Science at the University of Ghana, Prof. Ransford Gyampo, says the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) cannot claim superiority in this current parliament.

He explained that, due to the hung nature of the current parliament, the NPP should consider reaching out to the opposition party to reach an agreement with them to promote peace and enhance smooth governance.

His advice follows the Minority’s decision to boycott parliament to solidarise with their colleagues, Member of Parliament for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson, the Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson and the Member of Parliament for Asutifi South, Collins Dauda as they appear before court for their respective trials.

“The ruling party no longer has the muscles to flex in parliament. The parliament that we have now is not the parliament of previous years.

“And so if you don’t have that muscle to flex then the sensible thing you do is to reach out for the purposes of dialogue so that the necessary arrangements are made so you can have the peace of mind to be able to govern the country,” he said.

He also added that, this peaceful initiative may help them in their campaign to break the eight instead of going the hard way which might create a bad impression of them to Ghanaians, and might go against them in the national elections.

“…So that you can also tout your achievement as the basis for seeking to break the eight, but if it goes like this and there’s always conflict then it may also not end well for the electoral fortunes of the ruling party,” he mentioned.

On Thursday, July 6, the Minority in Parliament boycotted parliamentary proceedings to solidarise with their members of the Caucus, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, James Gyakye Quayson and Collins Dauda over their respective trials.

About the respective cases

Dr Forson is facing a criminal trial in relation to an alleged financial loss of €2.37 million to the state in connection with the procurement of some 200 ambulances between 2014 and 2016.

Mr Quayson is being tried for forgery and perjury after he was charged by the Attorney-General’s Office.

He is also accused of deceiving a public officer and knowingly making a false declaration when he filed nominations to contest in the 2020 election when he had not renounced his Canadian citizenship.

However, he has filed a motion on notice at the High Court for a stay of proceedings, pending an appeal.

Mr Dauda and four others are also facing trial for allegedly causing financial loss to the state over their roles in the abandoned Saglemi affordable housing project.

