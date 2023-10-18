Senior Political science lecturer, Prof Ransford Gyampo has taken a swipe at President Nana Akufo-Addo following some comments made by the latter when he visited the victims of the Akosombo dam spillage.

President Akufo-Addo on Monday, October 16, stirred controversy when he subtly reminded some victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage at Mepe in the Volta Region that he is present to sympathize with them although the residents do not vote for his party.

Many have criticized the President, describing his comment as insensitive.

The NDC in particular has not taken it lightly and has berated him for the comments at such a critical time.

Some have demanded an apology from the president, despite his assurance of the government’s support to the thousands who have been displaced in the North, South, and Central Tongu districts of the Volta region.

Prof. Gyampo described the President’s comments as “unpresidential and unacceptable” and should not be coming from him. .

“The fact that he is the president for the entire country, he spoke well but there were portions of his statements that were unnecessary, they were unpresidential and they were unstatesmanly. I mean he did not speak like the statesman that he ought to be.”

Prof. Gyampo added that the country is confronted with a national crisis that requires good leadership rather than “nauseating partisan commentary.”

Aftermath of the spillage

There is a rallying cry for help to be sent to communities along the Volta Basin that have been affected by the spillage from the Akosombo Dam.

Areas such as Anloga, Sogakope, and Mepe, among others, have been submerged by floodwaters, displacing thousands.

This is a result of the controlled spillage of the Akosombo and Kpong dams by the Volta River Authority (VRA) due to the rising levels of the Volta Lake.

Over the past week, the situation has worsened, with the government and various stakeholders mobilizing relief items to ameliorate the plight of the displaced victims.

