After an impressive start as Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton has for the first time recorded back-to-back defeat.

The 64-year-old who was named as Otto Addo’s successor in March earlier this year had enjoyed a five-game unbeaten run.

Wins over Angola, Central African Republic and Liberia were accompanied by stalemates against Angola and Madagascar in the international windows after the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

However, the October international window saw reality set in for the Irish manager with Ghana failing to win, draw or score a goal in their two games played.

Ghana faced Mexico on Sunday, October 12 in the first of two friendly games at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte as the team lost 0-2, conceding two second-half goals.

Ahead of the second and final game, Hughton demanded a reaction and a positive result in the game against the USA but recorded a 4-0 defeat.

A Giovanni Reyna first-half brace and goals from Christian Pulisic and Folarin Balogun saw the four-time African champions lose 0-4 at the Geodis Park and suffer their biggest defeat against the USA.

The loss to the USA makes it two defeats on the bounce for Hughton and puts pressure on him ahead of next month’s break when Ghana begins the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar and Comoros.

READ ALSO