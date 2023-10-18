The Member of Parliament (MP) for Dormaa East Constituency, Paul Apreku Twum Barimah, has petitioned the National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Stephen Ntim, to ensure that calm is maintained, before, during, and after the party’s final internal elections in November.

A petition signed by the lawmaker and addressed to Chairman Ntim spelt out the need for peace and harmony ahead of the 2024 general elections.

“In recent times, tensions have heightened within the party. Therefore, it is essential that we approach this crucial period with unity, empathy, and a shared sense of purpose”, the MP said, adding, “Together, we can ensure a peaceful and inclusive electoral process that strengthens the rank and file of our party”.

The petition reminded loyalists of the party, including aspirants and their supporters, to refrain from conducts that could undermine the electoral process and ultimately the unity enjoyed in the party.

The legislator stated that with the right mindset and attitude, the party will break the 8 with ease.

ALSO READ: