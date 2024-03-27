President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has approved the resignation of Anthony Oteng-Gyasi from his position as Board Chair of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

Following Dr. Oteng-Gyasi’s resignation, the board of GRA has been dissolved.

President Akufo-Addo has subsequently named Madam Julie Essiam as the new Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority, replacing Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah. Madam Julie Essiam previously served as the Commissioner in charge of the Support Services Division of the GRA.

The dissolved GRA Board included Dr. Anthony Oteng-Gyasi as the chairman, along with Mr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, Madam Adelaide Ahwireng, Prof. Peter Ohene Kyei, Mr. Kwabena Boaten, Mrs. Dela Obeng-Sakyi, Dr. Maxwell Opoku-Afari, and Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei as members.

ALSO READ:

Akufo-Addo sacks GRA boss; announces Julie Essiam as successor

IMF to begin Second Review of Ghana’s programme on April 2

Finance Minister charges GRA Customs to reduce leakages