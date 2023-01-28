Celebrated Ghanaian media personality, Oheneyere Gifty Anti, spent her birthday feasting with children at the Tema General Hospital.

The broadcaster turned 53 on Monday, January 23, 2023, and to commemorate it, she extended a benevolent gesture to the Paediatric Department.

The donation was done through the Gifty Anti Foundation which was launched last year with support from Twellium Ghana Limited.

The items included 200 packs of Verna mineral water, 30 packs of Bigoo Orange and Cola and 13 boxes of Twist cupcakes and Pure delight vanilla sliced cakes.

Presenting the items, Gifty Anti disclosed she chose the facility since she connects and has a lot of history with it.

The exercise was therefore to give back to society as someone who said she believes the ability to celebrate others affirms your relevance in society.

“Twellium Ghana, producers of Verna water approached me and asked what I want for my birthday so I said it will be nice to give back to society. They asked where I wanted to go and I chose Tema General Hospital.

“Aside from the fact that I grew up in Tema, both my parents died here and my sister who is like my mum now has had two successive surgeries here. She also delivered her daughter who was also treated and cured of pneumonia here. So I have a lot of history with the facility,” she said.

She continued that “sharing love and changing lives is what Verna stands for and that is while we are here today to put smiles on the faces of the children, doctors and nurses as well as all workers.”

Receiving the items on behalf of the facility, the Head of Administration, Apostle Dr Samuel Obeng Mensah, expressed profound gratitude to Gifty Anti for the gesture not just to the hospital but for the excellent and result-oriented work she has done over the years.

“There are people like you in the media who are doing so much for women and children. This means a lot to us and we are grateful. May the Almighty God bless you and give you all the strength you need. For the sponsors, we accept and receive in good faith and it will benefit the children,” he appreciated.