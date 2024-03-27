Hearts of Oak has unveiled a new nine-member Board of Directors ahead of their forthcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Maintaining stability at the helm is His Royal Majesty, Togbe Afedi XIV, retaining his position as the Executive Board Chairman, ensuring a seamless transition and continued leadership.

The reconstituted Board features familiar faces from the previous administration, including Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, Vincent Odotei Sowah, and Ivy Heward-Mills, leveraging their wealth of experience to guide the club forward.

Joining this seasoned cadre is Delali Anku-Adiamah, the Managing Director of Accra Hearts of Oak, bringing his managerial acumen to the boardroom to enhance the club’s governance and strategic direction.

Injecting new energy and expertise into the Board are notable additions such as: Dr. Kenneth Ashigbey, former Managing Director of Graphic Communications Group Limited, alongside Samuel Wilfred Yaw Inkoom, Akwasi Agyeman, and Prof. Agyemang Badu Akosa.

Each member brings a diverse background and skill set, enriching the leadership team with fresh perspectives and innovative ideas.

The members of the new Board of Directors below:

READ ALSO