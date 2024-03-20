Hearts of Oak head coach, Aboubakar Ouattara, says their primary objective isn’t winning the Ghana Premier League title but a continuous improvement of the team.

The Ivorian coach who replaced Martin Koopman on a two-year deal has led his team to three victories in the initial five matches of the season.

Following their commendable start, the Phobians currently hold the 7th position on the Premier League table, accruing 32 points.

However, Ouattara remains grounded in his approach, expressing his desire to witness his players grow and secure victories. For him, clinching the ultimate title isn’t the primary focus.

“I have no magic, all I have is hard work and strategy. In our past games, we have consistently looked for opportunities to capitalize on the mistakes made by our opponents,” he told Akoma FM.

He extends gratitude to the players for embracing the team’s vision and to the loyal fans for their unwavering support.

The team’s approach remains methodical, concentrating on each game without fixating on league triumph.

“A special thank you to the players for accepting the project in good faith, and to the fans who consistently turn out in large numbers to support us.

“We are taking things one step at a time, match by match, and are not focused on winning the league. Instead, we are trying to get the guys to play well but I can never guarantee the supporters the league title,” he added.

Next up, Hearts of Oak will face FC Sarmatex at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex in the upcoming matchday 23 fixture.