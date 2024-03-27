The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has waded into allegations that, late former Deputy Finance Minister, John Kumah was poisoned.

He expressed concern over the lack of resolution in the matter, warning that unresolved issues could lead to unrest.

Speaking in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday, Mr. Asiedu Nketia slammed the police for their inaction regarding the case.

He questioned why individuals making serious allegations about poisoning have not been apprehended if laws were effectively enforced.

“No one should be ruled out. Crime is crime, and so the issue surrounding John Kumah has not started. There should have been many arrests by now; there could be a possible cover-up” he said.

Mr. Asiedu Nketia also expressed skepticism about the autopsy report, suggesting that dragging Wontumi’s name into the matter warranted further scrutiny.

“Dragging Wontumi’s name means he also should be questioned also unless there is some cover-up they want to do” he added.

Asserting that no one should be exempt from investigation, Mr. Asiedu Nketia stressed the importance of addressing crime regardless of the individuals involved.

Meanwhile, an autopsy conducted on John Ampontuah Kumah, the late Member of Parliament for Ejisu, ruled out poisoning as the cause of death.

The autopsy, performed by a certified pathologist on March 8, 2024, attributed his death to multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer.

Family sources disclosed that, Mr. Kumah had been undergoing treatment for multiple myeloma since early 2023 and had returned from Germany prior to his demise.

ALSO READ:

John Kumah’s poisoning allegations – Wontumi’s aide turns himself in

John Kumah’s death: Captain Smart invited by Police over poisoning claims