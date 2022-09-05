Students of the Dadiesoaba Nursing Training College in the Ahafo Region are counting their loses after fire gutted some portions of the school structure.

The fire, which started at around 5:00 pm, Sunday, swept through the entire dormitory, forcing the students to flee to safety.

Some students managed to salvage some items while the unfortunate ones watched on helplessly as their property razed down completely.

Prior to filing this report, fire service personnel were yet to arrive at the scene, leaving students to take matters into their own hands with extinguishers.

Currently, the students have made make-shift dormitories in their respective classrooms and lessons have been suspended temporarily.

Watch video below: