Veteran gospel musician, Helena Rhabbles, has opened up on why he uses her ex-husband’s name after several years of separation.

According to her, maintaining the name was the only thing she asked for in court during the divorce process.

This, she explained, is because she has used the name all the years in her career and it has become familiar with her fans.

She disclosed this to Afia Amankwa Tamakloe on Adom TV’s M’ashyase3.

“I couldn’t have easily changed to my birth name Helena Mends though it’s also a beautiful name because it would have been a long rebranding process,” she recounted.

The musician stated that ‘Rhabbles’ has come to stay and she will use the name for as long as she wants.