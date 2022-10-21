Ningo-Prampram MP, Samuel Nartey George, says demons and principalities are leaving the country due to the current economic crisis.

According to the MP, everyone in the country is suffering badly.

Mr Nartey George said Ghanaians can no longer sleep at night because they are worried about the impact of the crisis.

President Akufo-Addo

He said it is fearful for families to sleep without seeing an end in sight of the current economic downturn and not knowing how they will make the ends meet the next day.

Contributing to a panel discussion on Metro TV on Friday, October 21, the outspoken legislator said President Akufo-Addo has failed Ghanaians woefully.

“John Mahama has become the latter-day Osagyefo because look at where we sit as a country and the doldrums of despair and how people cannot sleep.

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

“Right now if you are able to sleep from 10 pm to 6 am, then you have sleeping sickness because everybody who is normal wakes up by 3:00 am, you must wake up and shout because even if you sleep, your sleep is afraid of sleep because you are wondering how you will make ends meet.

“It is fearful. If you had spiritual eyes to see, you will see that demons and principalities are running away from Ghana because things are hard,” he said.

The Ghanaian cedi exchanged for ¢14.50 to $1 in many places on Friday, selling at ¢14.20 at most forex bureaux or the retail market.

This development comes within a week after the cedi earlier depreciated against the dollar.

Scores of Ghanaians have, thus, taken to social media to bemoan the situation; urging the government to take urgent steps to address the persistent depreciation of the country’s currency.

Development in the UK with the Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng and Prime Minister Liz Truss’ resignation has gotten Ghanaians talking.

Many are calling for the head of the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, who they say has not steered the country’s economic affairs well leading to the current hardships.

However, President Akufo-Addo insists that the call is without basis.