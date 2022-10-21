Google Ghana has announced that internship program for 2023 is opened for Masters and PHD students in Africa.

The application offers a range of internships in either Software Engineering or Site-Reliability Engineering across EMEA (Europe, Middle-East and Africa), with various duration and start dates according to the project and location.

A statement from Google Ghana noted that the deadline for submission of all applications is November 11, 2022.

“We drive reliability and performance across a massive scale. You will work on software development projects to keep important business-generating systems up and running, from code-level troubleshooting of traffic anomalies to maintenance of services, from monitoring and alerts to building automation infrastructure,” the statement added.

Interns are expected to be located in the specific country identified to participate in the program.

Google is an engineering company at heart. They hire people with a broad set of technical skills who are ready to take on some of technology’s greatest challenges and make an impact on users around the world.

At Google, engineers not only revolutionize search, they routinely work on scalability and storage solutions, large-scale applications, and entirely new platforms for developers around the world.

From Google Ads to Chrome, Android to YouTube, and social to local, Google engineers are changing the world one technological achievement after another.