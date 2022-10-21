The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has assured it is working to address the concerns of the pharmaceutical industry which has resulted in a threat to return to the ‘cash and carry‘ system.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NHIA, Dr Bernard Okoe-Boye, said the outfit is committed to delivering on its mandate.

“Almost every month, we are able to pay something to our providers but they have raised concerns over the delays and we are working to address that because we know that affects their operations and puts pressure on them,” he said.

Dr Okoe-Boye, who stated he shares in the plight of the hospitals, however, appealed for cool heads to prevail as both institutions depend on each other.

“About 90% of the hospitals depend on NHIS and so if we decide to revoke their license, they will collapse so they should help us to help them. We need each other,” he appealed.

The Ghana National Chamber of Pharmacy (GNCoP) has announced a decision to provide medicines solely on a cash basis due to the current economic crisis.

According to the Association, the industry is on the verge of collapse and has therefore decided to no longer supply drugs on credit.

“All transactions with immediate effect shall be on cash basis until the economy stabilises,” President of the Pharmaceutical Importers and Wholesalers Association, William Adum Addo, stated at a press conference on Thursday.

However, the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has said the Ghana Chamber of Pharmacy should not be blamed for this development as they are also trying to sustain their capital.

GMA President, Dr Frank Serebour, said the development should be a wake-up call to the government before what he believes could be the start of a collapse of the NHIS.