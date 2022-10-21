It is Chief Executive Officer of the RuffTown records, Bullet’s decision to work with more female artistes in the Ghanaian music industry.

Bullet, who has been an orphan since birth, said he views women as ‘his mothers’, for which he has decided to do everything possible to make them excel in their field of work, especially music.

Aside his affection for women, he revealed a key reason is that he had major sponsorship from his female friends during his days of trial, and he believes it is his own way of expressing gratitude.

He explained in an interview on Accra FM monitored by Adomonline.com that life became tough for him when he was kicked out of home after he graduated from SHS due to his decision to pursue music.

He lived his life on the streets and ghettos for over 10 years until he rose to limelight. In that period, he indicated he was being taken care of by his female friends.

“At a point I had just one jeans, one top and one shoe for a whole year and women were the ones there for me during my lowest point.”

According to him, the gesture made him have a soft spot and understanding for women which helps him to discover their innermost talent and nurture it to its fullest.

Formerly known as Ras Tempo and Etuo Aboba, the then hiplife artiste said his affection for women inspired him to create his successful record label to be a stepping stone for artistes.

This is evident in the growth of female artistes formerly and currently on his label; the likes of late Ebony Reigns, Wendy Shay, Fantata, Kiki Marley, Ms Forson and Brela who have been a force to be reckoned with.

Since the running of RuffTown records in 2015, Bullet has produced over 50 back-to-back hit songs, which has earned him the tag as one of the best artistes managers in Ghana.

Known privately as Ricky Nana Agyemang, Bullet is now open to working with male artistes and two; Danny Beats and Ray Jay have successfully passed through his mentorship.

