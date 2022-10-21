The Black Meteors departed Accra for Maputo on Thursday, October 20,2022 for the CAF U23 Championship qualifier against Mozambique.

A delegation made up of 22 players, technical staff and officials left Accra on Thursday evening for the game which is scheduled for Sunday, October 23 at the Estadio Nacional do Zimpeto.

The team is expected to arrive in Maputo on Friday morning after a brief transit in Johannesburg.

Coach Ibrahim Tanko’s side is poised to secure a positive result away in Maputo ahead of the return leg which will be played at the Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi on October 30.

GFA President Kurt ES Okraku was at the airport to see off the team as they embark on a journey to ensure qualification to the 2023 African U23 Championship in Morocco.

Meanwhile, the squad has been boosted with the arrival of former U20 AFCON winning fullback Philemon Baffour who currently plays for Rio Ave in the Portuguese league.

Below are the best phots of the players as they depart for Mozambique game: