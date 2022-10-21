The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has arrested two suspected currency counterfeiters in Abuja.

A statement issued by the EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, on Friday, October 21, 2022, identified the suspects as Johnson Olumoyegun and Tanko Abubakar.

He said the suspects were arrested on Thursday and Friday, October 6 and 7, 2022 in Kubwa and Area 3 Axis of Abuja, with fake $270,000.

In addition, Olumoyegun impersonated an officer of the Commission, using a fake EFCC ID card with the name Solomon David. He also carried an ECOWAS Passport with the name, Isa Bello.

The two suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.