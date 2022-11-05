A Chilean reporter was live on air when a parrot landed on his shoulder and stole his earphone.

Nicolas Krumm, a journalist for the Chilevision channel, was speaking about the rise in robberies in the local area when the feathered fiend took his earphone.

The cameraman tried to catch the bird to retrieve the earphone, but it flew away.

The reporter later said that the parrot dropped the device and he was able to get it back.