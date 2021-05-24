Ghanaian rapper, Okyeame Kwame, has celebrated his son, Sir Kwame Bota, who turned 12 years on May 23, 2021.

In a lengthy post, Okyeame Kwame spoke highly of the son and also made a special prayer for him.

The rapper revealed that he is so much proud of his son who he described as overly talented, overly energetic, and overly intelligent.

He also described Sir Kwame Bota as his blessing and his miracle, perhaps because he is his first child.

Okyeame Kwame prayed that Kwame will continue to express himself freely without any inhibitions wherever he finds himself even when they are not together.

He also prayed that his son will keep developing, adding that he is overly proud of him.

“My prayer for you @sirkwamebota , is that you get to express yourself freely, without inhibitions, wherever you find yourself, whether I’m with you or not. Keep developing my son. I am overly proud of u. Happy birthday Baba!!!,” part of Okyeame Kwame’s post read.