Technology is indeed the new normal, as a twerking robot is set to replace female strippers in night clubs.

Social media has been set on fire with visuals of the new invention which is currently available in international markets.

The video captured a demonstration of the white robot wearing heels, twerking along a pole.

With a bent knee, the robot designed in feminine features, whined her waist to some music, to the amazement of customers.

Netizens have welcomed the new innovation, as many have expressed the desire to own one.

Per some testimonies, clients have disclosed the robot is actually a sexual stimulator with its head being a hidden CCTV camera.

