Koku Anyidoho has lauded the Editor-In-Chief of the New Crusading Guide Newspaper, Kweku Baako Jnr’s decision to decline the honorary doctorate degree that the University of Professional Studies (UPSA) wants to confer on him.

The University, in a letter on Monday, May 10, 2021, announced its intention to honour the celebrated journalist in recognition of his training and support for public interest journalism in the country.

UPSA’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Abednego F.O. Martey, highlighted that Mr Baako championed press freedom during the Rawlings administration and is doing the same in subsequent years.

However, even before the school could confer the honorary degree on him on Saturday, July 24, 2021, Mr Baako on Joy FM’s Newsfile said he is not going to accept it.

Taking to his Twitter page to share his thoughts on the decision, the Atta Mills Institute Founder, paid a glowing tribute to Mr Baako.

He noted he respects the latter for holding onto some principles and consistently refusing such awards.

He wrote: I respect Kwaku Baako for holding on to some principles: he has consistently refused to accept any honorary PhD. My senior brother Bombay; congratulations for holding on to some of your principles. Man must live by some principles.

