A United States-based Ghanaian lawyer and a Professor in Accounting, Stephen Kwaku Asare, has welcomed the decision by the University of Professional Studies (UPSA) to award an honorary doctorate degree to veteran journalist Abdul Malik Kweku Baako.

UPSA will confer an honorary doctorate degree on the Editor-In-Chief of the New Crusading Guide Newspaper, on Saturday 24th July, 2021.

This is in recognition of his training and support for public interest journalism in the country.

“The UPSA Management has nominated you for the award of an honorary Doctorate Degree,” it said.

Taking to his Facebook post, Prof. Asare, popularly known as Kwaku Azar, said nobody comes close to Mr Baako in his knowledge of the political history of Ghana, thus, described him as a walking encyclopedia.

Having made an open appeal to his alma mater to confer honorary doctorate to a man he describes as his brother some years back, Kwaku Azar said Mr Baako is one of the few people that he (Azar) will pay to listen to his analysis of national issues.

The case for the honorary doctorate is an easy one. In my humble estimation, nobody comes close to my brother in his knowledge of the political history of Ghana. He is a walking encyclopedia.

Add that to his journalistic skills as a long-time Managing Editor of Crusading Guide and one of those who stood up and fought against military dictatorship. It is not an exaggeration to add that he may be the father of investigative journalism, considering his collaboration with my brother, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Then also is his sheer acumen in intercepting secret documents and interrogating matters of public interest. He is one of the few people that I will pay to listen to his analysis of national issues.

Congratulations Kweku Baako! You deserve this honorary doctorate and still deserve one from the University of Ghana, he wrote.

