The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced that it will be undertaking an emergency maintenance in some parts of Accra , today, Thursday, May 20.

The maintenance exercise is scheduled to start at 10:00am and end at 4:00pm.

This information comes after the ECG, together with the Ghana Grid Company Limited, gave a firm assurance to end the recent load shedding programme in some parts of the Greater Accra Region.

The emergency maintenance works would be aimed at improving service delivery.

The areas to be affected by the power interruption are Amasaman, APC, Medie, Capital Hill, Asofa, Agya Appiah, John Teye, Ofankor, Fise, Pokuase Estates and parts of Tantra Hill.