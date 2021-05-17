A scheduled eight-day load shedding exercise in parts of Accra is expected to end today, Monday, May 17, 2021.



The load shedding exercise began on Monday, May 10, 2021.



The Electricity Company of Ghana, in a statement, said that the power cut was necessary to enable its contractors to undertake some works to improve the supply of power in Accra.

Power was interrupted between 6:00 am and 6:00 pm, as well as 6:00pm and 6:00am within the scheduled period.



Some of the affected areas were Nsakina, Oduman, Odorkor Official town, Odorgonno, Korle Gonno, Chorkor and Mallam.

The others were Gbawe, Glefe, Nyanyano, Kakraba, Iron City, Tuba, Anyaa, Bubiashie, Abossey Okai, Ashalaja, Opeikuma, Mataheko, Sakaman and Tetegu among others.