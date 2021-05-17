The Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram in the Greater Accra Region, Sam Nartey George, has bemoaned how the ‘no-bed syndrome’ at Ghanaian hospitals has resulted in the death of a 12-year-old constituent of his.

The vociferous lawmaker took to his Facebook page to narrate the heartbreaking story of how the youngster lost his life due to the failure of the country’s health system.

He started by saying: “I am angry. I am sad. I am pissed. Yesterday evening around 8:pm, I got a call and messages from an Assemblyman in my constituency whilst I was at church that his 12-year-old son had been rushed to the Battor Catholic Hospital in the morning.”

He revealed how the little boy had been referred to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital but the facility declined to accept him citing the usual ‘no bed’ as an excuse.

“The situation had been deteriorating and a decision was made early afternoon to transfer the child to Accra. Calls were made to Korle Bu Teaching Hospital but they refused to accept the child that there was no bed. Calls were made to 37 Military Hospital and they agreed to take the child,” Mr George continued.

Read full post below: