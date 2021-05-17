A video of Patience Asiedua, popularly known as Nana Agradaa, holding a solo praise and worship session has popped up on social media.

In the video, the born-again fetish priestess was spotted in her plush mansion where she held the session.

Displaying wild dance moves, she gave a powerful rendition of gospel musician, Piesie Esther’s Adansedie.

She took to her Instagram page to post the video which has generated massive reactions from fans and followers who sighted the video.

To some, she is making a mockery out of naysayers while others are also of the view that she is indeed a changed person.

Watch the video below: